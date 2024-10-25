x

'Security First Credit Union' invita a la comunidad a un evento comunitario en Edinburg

Thursday, October 24 2024

Emiliano Jiménez, representante de 'Security First Credit Union', visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad al próximo evento de Halloween que tendrán en Edinburg. 

Fecha: 31 de octubre

Hora: 18:00 - 21:00

Número de contacto: (956) 661-4000

Lugar: 3515 S Jackson Rd Edinburg TX 78539 (Security First Federal Credit Union)

Para más información, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

