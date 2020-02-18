Selena to be honored at San Antonio tribute concert

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio city leaders on Tuesday announced Selena Quintanilla’s legacy will be honored at a tribute concert at the Alamodome, according to KSAT-TV.

The concert will feature performances by Pitbull, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, A.B. Quintanilla III y Los Kumbia Allstarz, Becky G and Ally Brooke.

The tribute concert will be held from noon to 11:45 p.m. May 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Tickets will go on sale at noon on Tuesday.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Selena’s death and many tribute celebrations are set to be held in her honor, including a Selena night at a Spurs game, KSAT-TV reported.