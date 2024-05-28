Semi-trailer caught fire on expressway in Pharr, causes traffic delays
A semi-trailer caught fire on Expressway 83 near Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Pharr.
The City of Pharr posted on their Facebook page that the fire is causing traffic delays and are asking the public to avoid the area.
The city is asking drivers to take the Jackson Road exit for detours.
City of Pharr spokesperson said no injuries have been reported and the Pharr Fire Department is working on clearing the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
