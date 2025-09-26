Senator Cornyn speaks at TSTC in Harlingen

Senator John Cornyn was in Harlingen on Thursday and spoke about Pell Grants at Texas State Technical College.

Sixty percent of TSTC students receive Pell Grants, and the school is expanding programs for them.

They also held a ribbing cutting on two new technology centers; one for transportation and the other for electrical line work.

"The combination of the great training the students get here to learn technical skills," Cornyn said. "Are really important to their future, but important to tracking world-class jobs here in the Rio Grande Valley."

Cornyn also talked about financial aid for students.