Senior Medicare Patrol warns seniors about Medicare fraud
The open-enrollment period for Medicare starts Thursday.
Seniors aren't the only people ready for open enrollment. Scammers are preparing too.
The Texas Senior Medicare Patrol works to educate seniors about scams and prevent fraud.
Watch the video for the full story.
