Senior Medicare Patrol warns seniors about Medicare fraud

2 hours 54 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 October 12, 2020 6:04 PM October 12, 2020 in News - Local
By: Monica De Anda

The open-enrollment period for Medicare starts Thursday.

Seniors aren't the only people ready for open enrollment. Scammers are preparing too.

The Texas Senior Medicare Patrol works to educate seniors about scams and prevent fraud.

