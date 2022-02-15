x

Service dog visits hospitalized children in Harlingen

1 hour 18 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, February 15 2022 Feb 15, 2022 February 15, 2022 10:48 AM February 15, 2022 in News - Local
By: Stefany Rosales

Kids at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen spent their Valentine’s Day with a special visitor.

Forest, a certified facility dog with CASA of Cameron and Willacy counties, joined other volunteers in handing out valentines, as well as love and support for patients.

The organization is dedicated to children in the foster care system.

The goal is to get Forest to the pediatric floor once a week.

