Sewage facilities in Mercedes in need of repairs

Sewage facilities in Mercedes are in need of repairs. The state has already slapped the city with multiple violations.

Erin Ozuna placed his bets on Mercedes.

It's been three years since he's opened O's Burgers and More off Frontage Road and Mile 5 East. Up and down the expressway, more and more homes and businesses are opening up.

"Especially right behind us, there's a lot of houses over there being built," Ozuna said.

And with that, comes added pressure on city utilities.

All the dirty water goes to the wastewater treatment plant off Mile 8 North and Dawson Road. The sewage pumps that bring the wastewater, known as lift stations, are violating state rules.

"We have several lift stations that have been identified that need to be replaced," Mercedes City Manager Alberto Perez said.

Perez says money was short, but recently, the city received a $10 million grant they won't need to pay back from the Texas Water Development Board.

"So, I'd say within the next three to six months, you'll see activity," Perez said.

City officials are going to use that money to replace lift stations and other equipment at the current waste water treatment plant.

The city plans to request an additional $13 million from the state, but the city council will need to sign off on that application.

All the money would be an investment on an overworked sewage system.

Watch the video above for the full story.