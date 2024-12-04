Sharyland ISD student facing criminal charges following social media post with decoy weapon

A Sharyland Pioneer High School is facing criminal charges after making a social media that depicted them in a campus bathroom with a decoy weapon, according to an email from the district.

The Sharyland ISD email says the district was alerted of the social media post on Wednesday, and an investigation has been initiated.

"Law enforcement is involved. We can confirm there is no threat to the safety of our students and staff," the email added.

The district said they believe the student obtained the decoy weapon from a law enforcement classroom.

"Law enforcement will continue to provide guidance and support in this matter, and Sharyland ISD will pursue criminal charges to the fullest extent of the law," the email added.

The district asks parents to encourage their kids to report any concerns or suspicious activity to an adult or staff member.