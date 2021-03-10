Sheriff: Body found in rural Edinburg under investigation
In a social media post on Wednesday, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said a body was found inside a vehicle at the corner of FM 1925 and Las Cana Road in rural Edinburg.
Guerra said the body is of an adult male, believed to be a victim of foul play.
The county's Major Crimes Unit is on the scene, according to the sheriff.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
