Sheriff: Body found in rural Edinburg under investigation

Credit: Piqsels MGN Image

In a social media post on Wednesday, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said a body was found inside a vehicle at the corner of FM 1925 and Las Cana Road in rural Edinburg.

Guerra said the body is of an adult male, believed to be a victim of foul play.

The county's Major Crimes Unit is on the scene, according to the sheriff.

At about 2:48pm, our comms received a call of a dead body in a vehicle located at the corner of FM 1925 and Las Canas Rd in rural Edinburg. The body is of a adult male and currently we believe he’s the victim of foul play. Our Major Crimes Unit along with CSS are on scene. pic.twitter.com/IS0ngVh6cP — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) March 10, 2021

This is a developing story, check back for updates.