x

Sheriff: Body found in rural Edinburg under investigation

4 hours 45 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, March 10 2021 Mar 10, 2021 March 10, 2021 4:11 PM March 10, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
Credit: Piqsels MGN Image

In a social media post on Wednesday, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said a body was found inside a vehicle at the corner of FM 1925 and Las Cana Road in rural Edinburg. 

Guerra said the body is of an adult male, believed to be a victim of foul play. 

The county's Major Crimes Unit is on the scene, according to the sheriff. 

 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days