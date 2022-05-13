Sheriff: Man brought down from antenna tower in La Feria

Multiple agencies responded to a man who threatened to jump off an antenna tower in La Feria, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

The subject was secured and brought down by a rescue team Friday afternoon, Garza said.

UPDATE: Subject has been secured in Weslaco Fire Department Engine. https://t.co/oIVihSJtKw pic.twitter.com/OrreRujp7Q — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) May 13, 2022

Fire departments for the cities of Weslaco, Brownsville and Harlingen assisted the sheriff’s office in the incident.

Authorities were urging the public to avoid the area while the rescue was in progress.