Sheriff: Man flashes gun at another vehicle in 'case of road rage'

Credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza / Twitter

Cameron County authorities arrested a Harlingen man after investigators say they witnessed him flash a gun at another vehicle, according to Sheriff Eric Garza.

Eric Cantu, 25, was arrested on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon charges, Garza said in a tweet.

While working another investigation in Harlingen, Garza said Cameron County Sheriff's investigators witnessed a passenger brandish a weapon at another vehicle and immediately conducted a traffic stop.

Cantu was booked into Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center. An investigation is ongoing, Garza added.