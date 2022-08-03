Sheriff: Monte Alto homeowner shoots man who displayed knife, investigation underway

Photo credit: MGN Online

A shooting is under investigation in Monte Alto after a homeowner allegedly shot a man who displayed a knife, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Wednesday morning.

At about 7:11 a.m., deputies responded to the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto regarding a shooting.

Guerra says a homeowner called 911 stating that he "shot a male after the male displayed a knife."

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man inside the home.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.