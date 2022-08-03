Sheriff: Monte Alto homeowner shoots man who displayed knife, investigation underway
A shooting is under investigation in Monte Alto after a homeowner allegedly shot a man who displayed a knife, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Wednesday morning.
At about 7:11 a.m., deputies responded to the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto regarding a shooting.
Guerra says a homeowner called 911 stating that he "shot a male after the male displayed a knife."
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man inside the home.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
City of Primera to distribute water bottles
-
Nursery in Pharr recommends drought tolerant plants
-
Hidalgo County health authority urges caution as COVID variant infections continue to...
-
Troy Aikman visits RGV to promote new beer
-
Brush fire near Grulla High School 90% contained, officials say