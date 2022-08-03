x

Sheriff: Monte Alto homeowner shoots man who displayed knife, investigation underway

3 hours 32 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, August 03 2022 Aug 3, 2022 August 03, 2022 8:49 AM August 03, 2022 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online

A shooting is under investigation in Monte Alto after a homeowner allegedly shot a man who displayed a knife, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Wednesday morning. 

At about 7:11 a.m., deputies responded to the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto regarding a shooting. 

Guerra says a homeowner called 911 stating that he "shot a male after the male displayed a knife."

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man inside the home. 

The shooting remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

