Sheriff’s office: 4 people arrested after cocaine found in home near Mission

From left: Mario Vasquez, 63; Yaneth Vasquez, 36; and Hector Mendoza, 47. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records.

Four people are behind bars following a raid at a home near Mission that led to the discovery of 200 grams of cocaine, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Mario Vasquez, 63; Maria Vasquez, 65; Yaneth Vasquez, 36; and Hector Mendoza, 47, were arrested on charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

The group was arrested after investigators conducted a search warrant at a home on the 2700 block of Graham Avenue in rural Mission Thursday at around 1 p.m., according to a news release.

A probable cause affidavit against Maria Vasquez said investigators with the sheriff’s office found “drug paraphernalia for packaging. Digital scales and various small, clear baggies filled with cocaine in different bedrooms.”

Hidalgo County jail records listed the bond amounts of Mario Vasquez, Yaneth Vasquez and Mendoza at $50,000 each. Maria Vasquez was not found in the system as of Friday evening.