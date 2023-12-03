Sheriff’s office: Crash leaves 4 people in critical condition near Raymondville
Two men and two female juveniles were hospitalized in critical condition following an early Saturday morning crash near Raymondville, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the one-vehicle crash on Rains Road east of Business 77, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and Willacy County EMS also responded to the crash, the post added.
No further details were available.
