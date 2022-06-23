Sheriff's Office: Debit card, family photo of missing man found during death investigation

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

Investigators have recovered items that link a body found in rural Elsa on Tuesday to a missing man, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, the body of an unidentified male was found in "an advanced state of decomposition" near the area of Mile 16 and FM 88 Road in rural Elsa.

On Wednesday, investigators reportedly recovered a family photo that included missing person Jim Sisol Rodriguez, who was last seen in the Elsa area on May 23.

Investigators also found a debit card with Rodriguez's name in the pants pocket of the body, according to a news release.

Sheriff's investigators are awaiting DNA and autopsy results to confirm the identity of the body.