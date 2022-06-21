Investigation underway after body found in rural Elsa

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of an unidentified male was found Tuesday in “an advanced state of decomposition,” according to a news release.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office were dispatched to the area of Mile 16 and FM 88 road in rural Elsa at around 11:46 a.m. where they found the lifeless male, the news release stated.

“Investigators are currently on scene investigating this case. Due to the advanced state of decomposition, investigators will be awaiting DNA results,” the news release stated.

Those with any information on the case are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.