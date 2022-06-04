Sheriff’s office: ‘Decomposed’ body found in rural Alamo
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in rural Alamo.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Tower Road and Owassa Road Saturday at around noon in reference to an equivocal death, the department stated in a release.
“Upon arrival, HCSO Deputies observed a decomposed body of an unknown individual,” the release stated. “HCSO Investigators are currently working this case.”
Those with any information regarding the case are urged to call Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-8477.
