Sheriff’s office: Dispute between neighbors in Weslaco ends in shooting, suspect being sought

A man was hospitalized Thursday in rural Weslaco after a dispute with his neighbor resulted in him being shot, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 2700 block of Mile 7 North Road, where they encountered a man with a gunshot wound.

The man told deputies he was having a dispute with his neighbor, the news release stated.

“The neighbor got upset and shot several rounds into the ground, one round struck the victim's ankle,” the news release stated. “The suspect is outstanding at this time.”

The news release did not identify the suspect.

The victim has been transported to hospital with a “non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” the release added.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.