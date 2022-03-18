Sheriff's Office: Juvenile killed, others hospitalized in Starr County ATV crash

One juvenile was killed and several others hospitalized after an all-terrain vehicle crash in Starr County Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a private property on Woods Brothers Road at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday regarding an ATV crash, the Starr County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

"Deputies were informed that several juveniles were on the ATV when the accident occurred, causing severe injuries to one of the juveniles. [The] juvenile was found to have no vital signs and pronounced deceased at the scene by JP Vidal," a statement from the sheriff's office reads.

The rest of the juveniles were taken to Starr County Hospital. One of the juveniles was transferred to a McAllen hospital and is listed in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

It's unclear how many juveniles were involved.

The case remains under investigation by the Starr County Sheriff's Office.