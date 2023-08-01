Sheriff’s office: Man killed following Progreso shooting was shot in a ‘drug transaction gone wrong’

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle in connection to a 34-year-old man who died after he was found with a gunshot wound on his back.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office stated the man died following a drug deal gone wrong.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim in a Tuesday news release as Alfredo Barrera Gaona, a resident of Rio Bravo in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

Gaona was found at the Progreso port of entry inside a semi-truck on Sunday night with the gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to the release.

“Investigators obtained information detailing a drug transition gone wrong, which resulted in the shooting death of Gaona,” the news release stated.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office is seeking a vehicle of interest they identified as a black four-door, newer model Chevrolet/GMC pickup.

Those with any information on the owners of the vehicle are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.