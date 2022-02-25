Sheriff's Office: Man wanted in connection with deadly Mission shooting arrested at Hidalgo Port of Entry

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout with new information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A Hidalgo County murder suspect was arrested by Mexican authorities in Tamaulipas on Thursday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 20, Border Patrol agents received information from Mexican authorities on the whereabouts of a U.S. citizen wanted for homicide residing in Mexico.

The man, identified as Obed Pena, was a suspect in an October 2021 case out of rural Mission.

On Feb. 24, Mexican officials advised agents that Pena was located in Gustavo Diaz Ordaz, Tamaulipas, Mexico, and was taken into custody.

Agents worked with the Hidalgo Port of Entry to have Pena repatriated. He was turned over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office around 12:30 a.m.

Authorities say Pena will be charged with one count of criminal attempt murder and one count of first-degree murder.

On Oct. 14, deputies responded to a Stripes convenience store located at Farm-to-Market Road 492 and Highway 107 in Mission regarding a shooting. When deputies arrived, several witnesses said they saw several men armed with handguns fighting in the parking lot and heard multiple gunshots being fired before the suspects drove away.

Deputies also responded to a second location near 6-Mile Line Road and Bentsen Palm Drive. A passing motorist reported finding two men with gunshot wounds bleeding inside their vehicle. The motorist took the two men to a local hospital. One man, identified as 22-year-old Leonardo Veliz, was later pronounced dead.

Jose Maria Victoria Jr. has also been charged with murder in connection with the case. Rolando Tovar Sanchez, Angel Mata and Jonathan Mora have been charged with tampering with evidence.

Pena is currently awaiting arraignment.