Sheriff’s Office: One person detained after shots fired in Willacy County residence

Photo credit: MGNOnline

One subject was detained Saturday after a report of shots fired at a Santa Monica residence, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the report at a residence on Old Alice Road, according to a social media post.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.