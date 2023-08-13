x

Sheriff’s Office: One person detained after shots fired in Willacy County residence

One subject was detained Saturday after a report of shots fired at a Santa Monica residence, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the report at a residence on Old Alice Road, according to a social media post.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

