Sheriff’s Office: One person detained after shots fired in Willacy County residence
One subject was detained Saturday after a report of shots fired at a Santa Monica residence, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the report at a residence on Old Alice Road, according to a social media post.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Rural Pharr neighborhood on edge over constant sounds of gunfire
-
Argument over narcotics leads to San Benito man shooting brother, sheriff’s office...
-
Mega Slots owners arrested on illegal gambling charges, sheriff’s office says
-
Art project aims to showcase and preserve Rio Grande Valley history
-
Damage assessment of wildfire near Granjeno underway