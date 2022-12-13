x

Sheriff’s office: Suspect robs and assaults clerk at drive-thru near Mission

Tuesday, December 13 2022

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect of an aggravated robbery near Mission.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a report of an aggravated robbery Friday at around 8 p.m. at the Servi Express Drive Thru, located on south of 8-Mile Line Road on Bentsen Palm Road, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a male subject entered the store, demanded money from the cash register and assaulted the clerk, the news release stated. The suspect made off with $265 and several boxes of cigarettes. 

Video surveillance from the store shows the suspect was a male in his late 20s or early 30s, with a dark complexion and a tattoo on his left upper arm. He was seen wearing a black and yellow shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, dark sunglasses and a black and gray cap.

Those with any information on the suspect’s identity and whereabouts are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

