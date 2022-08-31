Sheriff's Office: Three men, one juvenile arrested after aggravated robberies in Hidalgo County

Photo Credit: HCSO

Three men and one juvenile accused in two aggravated robberies in Hidalgo County were arrested on Sunday, according to a news release from Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

At 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the 2700 block of Alamo Road in Alamo, involving several male subjects.

That same day at 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a second aggravated robbery at the 2300 block of FM 93 in Edinburg, involving the same description of the suspects in the first aggravated robbery.

Deputies came across a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle while responding to the incident.

Fabian Fox, 17, Jesus Fuentes Torres, 17, and Angel Sustaita, 17 were arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

A male juvenile was also arrested and charged with failure to identify.

All three adults have a bond of $50,000 at each count by Justice of the Peace Gilbert Saenz.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Those with any information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.

Those who wish to stay anonymous are asked to call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-6688477.