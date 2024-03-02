Shooting investigation underway after man found dead in parking lot of Edinburg hotel
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead following a Saturday morning shooting, according to a news release.
Edinburg police officers responded to a report of gunshots at the Texas Inn and Suites — located at 202 N. 25th Ave. — Saturday shortly before 4:30 a.m. where they found a dead man with "apparent gunshot wounds" in the parking lot of the hotel.
The area remains sealed off.
The victim has been identified but notification of next of kin is pending, the release added.
No further details were available.
