Silent alarms added to Mission CISD classrooms

Mission CISD added the latest in school safety technology to every classroom in their district.

Silent alarms were installed in the district following the passage of Senate Bill 838, which mandates that all security systems be in place in Texas school districts.

Using the silent alarm is as simple as pushing a button on a phone, and Mission CISD is taking it a step further by adding speakers in classrooms.

The speakers will allow district security to hear what may be going on inside a classroom.

A parent whose child is a student at the district said she feels better knowing her son will be in a class with this new technology.

Senate Bill 838 states that all schools are mandated to have the security systems in place by 2025.

More information on the bill is available online.

