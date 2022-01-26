Silver Alert issued for missing Austin woman

A Silver Alert was issued for an 80-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment last scene in Austin Texas.

Arminda Guerra’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety, according to the Silver Alert.

Guerra was last seen on Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. driving a white 2015 Kia soul with a Texas license plate 7KTNK on the 1100 block of Wagon Trail in Austin.

Guerra has Gray hair with brown eyes weighs about 225 pounds and is five feet and two inches tall.

She was last seen wearing a cream sweater purple V-neck undershirt green pants and black house slippers.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is urge to contact the Austin Police Department at 512–9 74–5017.