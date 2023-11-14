Silver Alert issued for missing McAllen woman

The McAllen Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a woman who has been missing since Monday.

Hilda Cuellar Salinas, 85, is diagnosed with cognitive impairment and was last seen at the 1900 block of north 24th Street.

She is described as 4'9, weighing 200 pounds, has gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and gray sweater, gray shirt, white shorts with blue plaid design and black shoes.

Officials believe Salinas' disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Anyone with any information on Salinas' whereabouts is urged to call McAllen police at 956-681-2010.