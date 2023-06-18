Small Business Administration to close two outreach centers this week
If you live in Hidalgo County and had your home or business was impacted by the severe weather from the end of April, you only have a few days left to apply for low interest federal loans.
The Small Business Administration will be closing their pop-up office in McAllen on Tuesday, and their Palmview location is closing on Wednesday.
If you are unable to head to these locations, you can apply online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.
More News
News Video
-
Small Business Administration to close two outreach centers this week
-
Loaves and Fishes to use shelter as cooling center
-
City of Brownsville celebrates Juneteenth in annual gala
-
Tino Villarreal wins Commissioner At-Large A seat in Brownsville
-
USPS says they don't access neighborhood, residents struggle to get mail