Small handgun found in student's possession at Todd Middle School, Donna ISD says

A small handgun was found in the possession of a student at Todd Middle School on Monday, according to a statement from the Donna Independent School District.

The student was immediately taken into custody, the district said.

The district is now conducting follow-ups and is increasing security measures as an investigation continues.

According to school officials, at about 9:50 a.m., the district received a report that a student at the middle school had a weapon in their backpack.

Upon a search, officials found a small handgun in the student's possession.

Campus officers confiscated the gun and the student was taken into custody.

Officials say parents were notified about the incident at 11:46 a.m. via the Blackboard messaging system. The alert was sent as a text message and voice message.

There will be increased law enforcement presence at the middle school in the coming weeks, officials said. Safety measures, such as random metal detectors, will also be implemented.