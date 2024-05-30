Smart Living: Changing the stigma surrounding mental health

One woman is declaring war on suicide, and is teaching others how to help change the stigma surrounding mental health issues — especially in the Black community.

Fonda Bryant was a single mom stressed over finances who attempted suicide.

“I was extremely tired. All I wanted to do was go to sleep, my work suffered,” Bryant said, adding that negative thoughts worsened. “Those negative thoughts 'you're not worthy, your son would be better off, kill yourself, nobody's gonna miss you.' Those are the things that hit you the most."

Fonda was involuntarily committed to a mental hospital. A few years later, Fonda started putting up signs in parking garages that give people the number to call to get immediate help. Fonda then supported a bill in the North Carolina legislature to set aside $500,000 to put up the signs all over the state. She then began teaching QPR, or question, persuade, refer.

She has taught thousands of people through free monthly webinars and in-person classes on how to help someone who is suicidal and how to recognize the signs.

Fonda also started her own non-profit called Wellness, Action, Recovery, or WAR.

“I tell everybody I go to war with the public,” Fonda said.

Fonda said she wants everyone suffering with their mental health to know they are not alone. She teaches free QPR training classes once a month on her website.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts and need help immediately, call the National Crisis Hotline at 9-8-8.

