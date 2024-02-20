Smart Living: Cutting down on your electricity bill

With the change in temperatures, many homeowners are looking for ways to stay warm while keeping their electricity bill from increasing each month

For every degree you turn the thermostat up, it will increase your heating bill by three percent, but there are some simple ways to cut costs.

First, try lowering your thermostat by 10 degrees during the day while you're at work. You can save up to 10 percent on your energy bill.

Some other steps to take, have your heating system professionally serviced. The Department of Energy says a well-maintained heat pump uses up to 25 percent less fuel than a neglected one.

Clean and change your air filters. On average, a dirty air filter will cost you about $80 a year. Also, have someone look at your duct work, as much as 30 percent of heat is lost to leaks here.

Sealing drafts is another crucial step. Check windows and doors for air leaks, and use weatherstripping or caulk to seal any gaps. The Department of Energy says this can save an average of 15 percent on heating costs.

Also, although it's cozy at night, don't forget to close your fireplace flue when you're not using it. Experts say you can lose up to 20 percent of the heat from your home through your chimney.

A couple more tips, consider investing in thermal curtains or blinds. These specially designed window treatments can help insulate your home and cost only about $20.

If this isn't enough, see if your provider offers budget billing. They'll look at your past usage and estimate an average cost for you to pay each month, so you don't get sticker shock during those extremely cold and hot months.