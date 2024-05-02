Smart Living: Staying cyber-smart on the internet

New data shows a cyber-attack happens in the U.S. every 39 seconds. Cybersecurity experts reveal the five mistakes people make that leave them open to hackers.

First, using the same pin for your phone lock screen as your bank.

Next, if you keep your blue tooth on 24/7. If you use Bluetooth in public spaces, that leaves your info open for others to steal.

Do you leave your WiFi network or router unprotected? Make sure your home WiFi is locked, and your router has a secure and unique password.

Never hit unsubscribe on unsolicited spam. If you do this, you are confirming your email address.

Instead, mark the email as spam. Also, never click on ads from random sites; visit the brand website itself.

The keys to staying safe are having strong passwords. They should be long, at least 16 characters.

Next, turn on multifactor authentication and make sure the operating system is always up-to-date.

What should you do if you get hacked?

First, disconnect your device from the internet immediately. Have it looked at by a specialist, but be cautious when calling telephone numbers for technical support that you find online.

Scam artists are now creating authentic looking websites to appear to be affiliated with your computer's manufacturer.

Also, after being hacked, change all your passwords.

If you are hacked, closely monitor your financial information and contact your bank and credit card company to get new account numbers.

The National Council on Aging says hackers often prey on older adults.

Experts say it's a good idea to help elderly loved ones with these safety steps, especially if they have trouble navigating technology.

If you do get hacked, report it to the FBI at www.fbi.gov.