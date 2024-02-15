Smart Living: Tips to avoid romance scams

Millions of Americans use online dating apps or social network to meet one another.

But before you click, type, or swipe, there are some romance scams to be aware of.

A Forbes Health poll found that nearly three in 10 U.S. adults say they have used a dating site or app.

More than 40% say online dating has made dating easier for them, but it's not only future partners who are signed up for this dating service.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, in one year, people reported $547 million in losses due to romance scams.

Scammers create fake profiles and start relationships to build trust, and then they ask for money.

The Forbes report found people reported paying romance scammers more with gift cards than any other payment method.

Some red flags that your potential love could be a scammer include:

- They don't post any profile pictures.

- They try to move the relationship quickly and pressure you to exchange personal information before you're ready.

- They tell you they can't meet you in person.

- They ask for money and tell you how to pay, usually by wire, gift cards, a money transfer app, or cryptocurrency.

Experts say if you think someone is conning you, stop talking to them right away.

If you think you've been a victim of a romance scam, report it to the FTC online.

You can also notify the social networking site or app where you met the scammer.