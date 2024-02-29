Smart Living: What makes kids feel loved

New research is showing that feeling loved has a positive effect on a child's development and mental health.

While some parents may think it's what you do or buy for them, a new survey conducted by author Gary Chapman, who wrote the Five Love Languages, found it boils down to one thing.

Ninety-five percent of the children said playing with them made them feel loved. When it comes to teens, a study published in the Journal Emotion found they reported feeling more loved on days when their parents showed more warmth, praise, and affection, even if they were in a conflict.

In other words, being warm, protected against the consequences of conflict.

To help kids feel loved, schedule time for play. Playing games and being silly together can help you bond. Also, make a point to really listen to your kids.

Put down your electronics and give them your full attention when they talk to you and hug them more. Hugging triggers the release of oxytocin, a hormone that's linked to love, safety, and trust.

Creating a special routine or ritual can also make your child feel loved. It can be simple like making pancakes every Saturday morning.

Researchers out of Canada showed that teens who feel like they matter are more likely to experience happiness, academic achievement, and life satisfaction.