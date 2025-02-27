Smart Living: What to be aware of when finding love online

The digital age has changed not just how we communicate, but also how we connect.

More than 50 percent of couples meet online, and one in five of all internet users use a dating app.

From scrolling, to swiping to matching and chatting, dating has never been easier, and it has never been more exhausting.

According to the New York Times, nearly 80 percent of long-term dating app users said they experienced emotional burnout and fatigue, mostly from what's called carouseling. That's the feeling of being stuck in a never ending loop of messages before meeting your match.

Too many choices leads to constant messaging and the fear that something better is a swipe away.

Experts say the prolonged anticipation can create unrealistic expectations, overthinking and pressures on both daters.

How do you get off the carousel?

Relationship experts say to be strategic with your matches. Assess your digital profile, curate a true vision of yourself online, try a video call before meeting in person and set a timer.

Don't look for a match up all day long, just dedicate 20 minutes a day to your search and make your first message count.

And if you don't get a reply, move on.

Now, AI may play a role in helping you find the perfect match online.

Bumble, one of the top dating apps, revealed it will use advanced technology to narrow down their matches by offering a dating concierge.

This technology is poised to significantly change how users find connections online.

Instead of swiping through profiles yourself, AI concierges might answer your questions about potential matches.

Imagine chatbots going on 'dates' with other chatbots on your behalf, finding the best ones, and then handing them off to you to arrange a first date.