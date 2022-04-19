Smuggling Attempt Foiled at Falfurrias Checkpoint

NEAR FALFURRIAS – Nearly a dozen of people in the U.S. illegally were detained after they attempted to cross the Falfurrias checkpoint.

According to a Customs and Border Protection press release, a tractor-trailer was referred to secondary inspection on Wednesday.

With the help of a canine team, Border Patrol agents discovered 11 people hidden amongst the produce.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested.