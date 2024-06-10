Snake Pit Classic 7-on-7 SQT
MISSION, Texas -- PSJA, PSJA North, and Laredo United punched their ticket to the State 7-on-7 Tournament in College Station later this month.
The three teams qualified competing in the Sharyland Snake Pit Classic SQT. Click on the video above for highlights, scores, and postgame reaction to the featured game.
More News
News Video
-
STC, Texas A&M Forest Service host wildfire training for Valley firefighters
-
Willacy County authorities searching for suspect who fled after vehicle pursuit
-
Motorcyclist dead following two-vehicle crash on Causeway at South Padre Island
-
UTRGV works to prevent spread of vector borne disease in the Valley
-
Sunday, June 9, 2024: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s