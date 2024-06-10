x

Snake Pit Classic 7-on-7 SQT

Snake Pit Classic 7-on-7 SQT
5 hours 37 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, June 10 2024 Jun 10, 2024 June 10, 2024 1:46 AM June 10, 2024 in Sports

MISSION, Texas -- PSJA, PSJA North, and Laredo United punched their ticket to the State 7-on-7 Tournament in College Station later this month.

The three teams qualified competing in the Sharyland Snake Pit Classic SQT. Click on the video above for highlights, scores, and postgame reaction to the featured game.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days