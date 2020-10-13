SNAP Recipients Could Experience Delays due to Gov’t Shutdown

PHARR – People who receive Lone Star card benefits could expect a delay due to the recent partial government shutdown.

The shutdown continues to affect those in Texas who partake in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Some people will receive their benefits on March 1 but others might have to wait until March 10.

KRGV’s Christian Colón spoke with the chief program officer at the Food Bank in Pharr.

She says they could see an influx of people coming in if the benefits are not received.

