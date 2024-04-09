Solicitan refugio temporal para mascotas rescatadas en McAllen
Palm Valley Animal Society está solicitando la ayuda de la comunidad del Valle para encontrar refugio a las mascotas rescatadas tras estar acaparadas en una casa en McAllen.
El refugio recogió el primer lote de mascotas y los cuidó hasta que estuvieran estables. Posterior, las enviaron a otros refugios del Valle y del estado.
Ahora, hay un segundo lote con más de 60 animales. Si usted puede adoptar o acoger temporalmente a las mascotas, puede llamar directamente al refugio o asistir a las siguientes ubicaciones:
- Trenton Center
2501 W Trenton RD, Edinburg, TX 78539
- Laurie P Andrews Center
2451 N US Expressway 281, Edinburg, TX 78541
Ambos locales están abiertos de 2 a 7 p. m.
Para más información, haz clic aquí.
