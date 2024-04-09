x

Solicitan refugio temporal para mascotas rescatadas en McAllen

9 hours 9 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, April 09 2024 Apr 9, 2024 April 09, 2024 8:44 AM April 09, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Palm Valley Animal Society está solicitando la ayuda de la comunidad del Valle para encontrar refugio a las mascotas rescatadas tras estar acaparadas en una casa en McAllen. 

El refugio recogió el primer lote de mascotas y los cuidó hasta que estuvieran estables. Posterior, las enviaron a otros refugios del Valle y del estado. 

Ahora, hay un segundo lote con más de 60 animales. Si usted puede adoptar o acoger temporalmente a las mascotas, puede llamar directamente al refugio o asistir a las siguientes ubicaciones:

- Trenton Center

2501 W Trenton RD, Edinburg, TX 78539

- Laurie P Andrews Center

2451 N US Expressway 281, Edinburg, TX 78541

Ambos locales están abiertos de 2 a 7 p. m. 

Para más información, haz clic aquí. 

