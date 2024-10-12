Sonic boom anticipated in Cameron County following possible SpaceX launch

SpaceX could be launching another rocket on Sunday. Cameron County put out a notice to people warning about the loud noise.

University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley Professor of Physics and Astronomy Dr. Mario Diaz explained what could cause that sonic boom.

"Actually, it's going to be like a loud crack. The waves of air are getting compressed, compressed so much so that, eventually, when the rocket goes too fast, it creates a boom," Diaz said.

More information on the launch will be made available if the FAA gives their approval.