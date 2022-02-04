South Padre Island businesses hoping to recruit more employees to face growing tourism
The pandemic has created a big change in the economy, according to business leaders at South Padre Island.
More visitors have been visiting the island during what’s normally a slow period, leaving employers in a challenging position to meet a steady increase of tourism with small staffs.
Dozens of business leaders were at a job fair in the hopes of recruiting full-time, part-time and seasonal jobseekers.
“Traditionally, recruitment for South Padre Island can be kind of difficult,” said Rey Tejada, Workforce Solutions Cameron business service manager. “But when we can get a lot of employers together at one time to provide so many opportunities for jobseekers, we like to do that."
The job fair had a disappointing turnout, according to SPI chamber of Commerce CEO Alita Bagley.
Now, they’re working on innovative ways to entice and retain year-round employees.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Ozanam shelter in Brownsville prepared to bring in residents
-
Texas Game Wardens: 3 found illegally fishing in Gulf of Mexico, caught...
-
Nonprofit LUPE hosting forum for Hidalgo County judge candidates
-
Fewer pelicans being hit on Highway 48 in Cameron County, but problem...
-
Border Patrol agents shot at from Mexico