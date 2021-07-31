South Padre Island fisherman passes away after contracting flesh-eating bacteria
A popular South Padre Island fisherman died Friday after contracting a flesh eating bacteria.
Channel 5 News previously reported that Raymond “Skipper” H. Mock, 61, contracted the deadly bacteria called vibrio. Mock had been hospitalized in the ICU since he contracted the virus earlier this week.
RELATED: SPI fisherman fighting for his life after contracting flesh-eating bacteria
The Weslaco-based McCaleb Funeral Home announced Mock’s passing on social media.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen family concerned with tall grass in neighboring property
-
Gov. Abbott’s executive order faces pushback from Biden administration
-
‘Part of a legacy:’ Son of slain Texas trooper graduates from DPS...
-
Lawsuit filed against United Irrigation District over unknown pipe
-
State Board of Education member from Brownsville addresses Abbott over Covid concerns