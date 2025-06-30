South Padre Island leaders to discuss convention center expansion project in upcoming meeting

South Padre Island city leaders are inviting the public to a workshop regarding the SPI Convention Center Expansion Project.

The meeting is set for Wednesday, July 2 at 3 p.m. at South Padre Island City Hall.

Preliminary designs released in 2024 showed plans to expand the convention center by 50,000 square feet, or about the size of a football field.

During a June 17 meeting, Cameron County commissioners voted to deny the expansion request after receiving hundreds of public comments from residents and visitors. The comments voiced concern over potential elimination of a natural habitat that is home to native and migratory birds.

Those who go to the meeting can give their feedback on the proposed expansion. Updated designs for the project will also be shared at the meeting.