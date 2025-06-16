x

South team wins THSBCA All-Star game, Los Fresnos Derek Garcia earns MVP

1 hour 30 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, June 15 2025 Jun 15, 2025 June 15, 2025 11:29 PM June 15, 2025 in Sports

Round Rock, TX -- The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star game took place at the Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock on Sunday morning. Five Valley players represented the South team, Javier Garcia, Mateo Garcia, Fabrizio Salinas, Jacob Delgadillo and Derek Garcia. 

The South team beat the North team 11-6 and Derek Garcia was named the Most Valuable Player of the game.  

