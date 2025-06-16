South team wins THSBCA All-Star game, Los Fresnos Derek Garcia earns MVP
Round Rock, TX -- The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star game took place at the Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock on Sunday morning. Five Valley players represented the South team, Javier Garcia, Mateo Garcia, Fabrizio Salinas, Jacob Delgadillo and Derek Garcia.
The South team beat the North team 11-6 and Derek Garcia was named the Most Valuable Player of the game.
