South Texas College expands fire academy to Starr County

South Texas College welcomed 12 cadets to their first fire academy in Starr County to help students pursue their career closer to home.

Twelve cadets wrapped up their first week at the STC Fire Academy in Starr County. The class is made up of nine students from Rio Grande City, and the rest are from San Benito, McAllen and Zapata .

The 16-weeklong academy involves class instruction and physical training.

The fire academy is the only one in Starr County and is located in Rio Grande City.

Before the academy came to the area, prospective firefighters would have to travel to the Pharr STC campus or Laredo.

STC said that distance led to the decision to bring the program to Starr County.

The next academy will begin January 2026, and applications are already open.

