South Texas Health System offering free health screenings through early August

Credit: Pixabay / MGN Online

South Texas Health System is offering free health screenings every Saturday through August 7, according to a news release.

The free screenings include blood pressure checks, body mass index (BMI) screenings, glucometer checks, and stroke clot education.

The Summer Screening Series will take place at STHS's freestanding ERs. The schedule is as follows:

• South Texas Health System ER Monte Cristo: Saturday, July 10 from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

• South Texas Health System ER Weslaco: Saturday, July 17 from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

• South Texas Health System ER Alamo: Saturday, July 24 from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

• South Texas Health System ER Ware Rd.: Saturday, July 31 from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

• South Texas Health System ER Mission: Saturday, August 7 from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Officials say all STHS in-person events will continue to observe social distancing and mask protocols.

For more information or to schedule a screening, visit www.SouthTexasHealthSystem.com.