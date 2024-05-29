South Texas Health System promoting child safe summer with expo in Edinburg

Lots of kids are already out for summer, and those looking for a fun, educational outing will want to check out the Safe Summer Expo.

South Texas Health System Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castaneda speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the information that will be given out, so parents can ensure their kids stay safe during the summer.

STHS Children's Safe Summer Expo is free and set for Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the main parking lot of the children's hospital, located at 1102 W. Trenton Road.

For more information, call 956-388-2020.