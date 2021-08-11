South Texas ISD offering virtual learning academy

The new school year has begun for many students, but not all may be in favor of going back to the classrooms.

Though South Texas ISD does not currently participate in the TEA's virtual program, they have their own free, digital learning academy for students in grades 6 to 9.

"Right now we are taking on the cost of that 100% as a district, but this is something that we are looking into offering long term to students who thrive within a virtual setting," South Texas ISD’s Marketing and Public Relations Administrator Amanda Odom said.

Odom said the program is provided to students in Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties. The virtual academy provides 24-hour support from teachers.

Mallin Hernandez has been teaching Texas students online for years. She says that with the ongoing pandemic, distance learning should be more accessible.

"They may feel more secure, they may feel more protected, home can be their happy place, and it can be a place where they can thrive,” Hernandez said. “Parents also feel safer."

Hernandez said distance learning may be a challenge for some students.

Other teachers say that the TEA should make in person learning optional.

A complete list of enrollment requirements and more information on the schools that participate in the tea's virtual learning program can be found online.