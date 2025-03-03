SpaceX alista esta tarde el octavo lanzamiento de su cohete
SpaceX se prepara para un nuevo lanzamiento del cohete "Starship" desde la playa Boca Chica.
La compañía SpaceX busca lograr otro acontecimiento durante esta ronda de prueba, que iniciará aproximadamente desde las 5 de la tarde.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
