x

SpaceX alista esta tarde el octavo lanzamiento de su cohete

SpaceX alista esta tarde el octavo lanzamiento de su cohete
1 hour 4 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, March 03 2025 Mar 3, 2025 March 03, 2025 1:56 PM March 03, 2025 in Noticias RGV

SpaceX se prepara para un nuevo lanzamiento del cohete "Starship" desde la playa Boca Chica.

La compañía SpaceX busca lograr otro acontecimiento durante esta ronda de prueba, que iniciará aproximadamente desde las 5 de la tarde. 

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days